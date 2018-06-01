What's the cheapest rental available in Chelsea, right now?

Walk Score indicates that the neighborhood is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $3,400, compared to a $2,865 one-bedroom median for New York City as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Chelsea, via rental site Zumper, paints a picture of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
4065 Victory Blvd., #B
Listed at $1,600/month, this 900-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 4065 Victory Blvd., is 52.9 percent less than the $3,400/month median rent for a one bedroom in Chelsea.
In the unit, look for both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
317 W. 29th St.
This studio apartment, situated at 317 W. 29th St., is listed for $1,795/month.
Building amenities include on-site management. The apartment features central heating, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, generous closet space and large windows. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
152 W. 15th St., #1C
Then there's this apartment at 152 W. 15th St., listed at $1,800/month.
In the furnished studio, you can expect both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted floors, a stove, stainless steel appliances and a kitchenette. Secured entry and on-site laundry are offered as building amenities. Pets are not permitted.
452 W. 22nd St.
Over at 452 W. 22nd St., there's this unit, going for $1,895/month.
The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, a walk-in closet, exposed brick, wooden cabinetry and ample natural light. Pets are not welcome.
325 W. 30th St., #3
Listed at $1,899/month, this studio is located at 325 W. 30th St.
Building amenities include on-site laundry and on-site management. In the second floor unit, look for high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
