BUSINESS

From East Asia to NYC: Beauty store L'OVUE debuts in Koreatown

Photo: L'OVUE/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to enhance your beauty regimen? Located at 324 Fifth Ave. in Koreatown, new beauty shop L'OVUE is here to help.

Pronounced "love you," the store has two floors filled with more than 80 K-beauty brands at affordable prices, according to Ceci Beauty Therapy. The store specializes in East Asian skin care products and cosmetics, with everything from nail polish and home fragrance to makeup and hair care.

Expect to find brands such as Peripera, Isoi, Secret Key, Clio, Faith in Face and more lining the shelves of the new shop.

It's still early days for the fledgling business -- it's got just one review on Yelp thus far.

Megan L., who reviewed the new spot on May 27, said, "They have a very large selection of items from brands like Huxley, Pyunkang Yul, Jayjun and Thank You Farmer, along with more mainstream brands like Peri Pera, Cosrx and Innisfree. The products are around the same price I could find them for on StyleKorean and Amazon, which was great."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. L'OVUE is open from 9 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 9 a.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday.
