High school football star killed in Stamford shooting

Police in Connecticut have identified a man who was shot and killed this week.Stamford Police Capt. Richard Conklin tells The Advocate that 18-year-old Antonio Robinson was killed Thursday around 9 p.m. in the city's West Side section.Conklin declined to comment on the circumstances around the shooting. Robinson's death is the first homicide in the city in more than a year.Robinson was a standout football player at Stamford High School.Lt. Tom Barcello says the department is interviewing witnesses and gathering video.Mayor David Martin said in a statement Friday the community must help the police department keep the city safe.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.----------