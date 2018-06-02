TEEN KILLED

High school football star killed in Stamford shooting

STAMFORD, Connecticut --
Police in Connecticut have identified a man who was shot and killed this week.

Stamford Police Capt. Richard Conklin tells The Advocate that 18-year-old Antonio Robinson was killed Thursday around 9 p.m. in the city's West Side section.

Conklin declined to comment on the circumstances around the shooting. Robinson's death is the first homicide in the city in more than a year.

Robinson was a standout football player at Stamford High School.

Lt. Tom Barcello says the department is interviewing witnesses and gathering video.

Mayor David Martin said in a statement Friday the community must help the police department keep the city safe.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

