New Mediterranean eatery Zyara NY opens in Lower East Side

A new Mediterranean and Middle Eastern restaurant has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 57 Clinton St. in the Lower East Side, the new arrival is called Zyara NY.
Expect to find a selection of sandwiches, including meat- or vegetable-filled shawarma and a falafel burger, salads like tabbouleh and baba ghanouj, as well as $3 sides like eggplant, cauliflower and french fries. To wash that all down, there's coffee, soda and tea.
With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, Zyara NY seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Paul S., who was the first to review on May 10, said, "The owner was there and went out of his way to make sure we were satisfied. The food was excellent. Fresh, quality ingredients. Maybe one of the best falafels I've ever had as well."
And Yelper Nicole M. added, "The shawarma was excellent. Owner is very friendly. ... I think they make everything in-house, including the bread. In love!"
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Zyara NY is open from 11 a.m.-midnight on Sunday, Monday and Wednesday-Saturday, and 11 a.m.-12:15 a.m. on Tuesday.
