Explore these 5 new Williamsburg businesses

Clinton Hall
247 Metropolitan Ave.
Photo: Clinton Hall/Yelp
Clinton Hall is a beer hall and burger joint with four other locations in New York City. The local chain's new space at the Pod Hotel is its first in Brooklyn. It features a large outdoor patio, as well as plenty of TVs and games, like its signature giant versions of Jenga, checkers and Uno cards.
Diners should expect to find bites like the spicy duck chorizo burger, with pickled jalapeno and pepper jack cheese. And those with a sweet tooth will discover treats like the birthday cake waffle and the housemade cinnamon doughnuts filled with salted caramel.
On tap at Clinton Hall is a rotating selection of 20 domestic and international craft beers, like the Jet Black Heart milk stout on nitro from Scotland's BrewDog, the Wave Chaser IPA from Montauk Brewing Company and the Anchor Porter from San Francisco's Anchor Brewing Company. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Clinton Hall currently holds 4.5 stars out of three reviews on Yelp, indicating a strong start for the new location.
"I believe this is going to be the place to be this summer," wrote Yelper Millie R., who was the first to review Clinton Hall on May 5. "Large, good for friends, watching sports, beer, burgers and laughs."
And Rebeca C. agreed, "Love the setup with the benches. The waitresses were friendly, the drinks were great and the food was good. Loved that they had games such as giant Uno, Jenga and giant Connect Four for my family to play."
Clinton Hall is open from 11 a.m.-2 a.m. daily.
Chicha
198 Randolph St.
Photo: Mike C./Yelp
Chicha Cafetin, located at 198 Randolph St., is a restaurant and cocktail bar specializing in reimagined versions of classic Nicaraguan fare. The eatery is the brainchild of Vanessa Palazio and Adam Schneider, formerly of Little Muenster, Grub Street reports.
Chicha's signature dish is the beloved Nicaraguan street food called quesillos, which are thick tortillas topped with melted cheese, pickled onions and sour cream. Palazio has shrunk them down and devised some creative combinations, like the lobster quesillo on a squid-ink tortilla.
At the bar, the signature house cocktails on tap include the draft Surfer On Acid, coconut rum, pineapple rum, amaro, coconut rum liqueur, pineapple gomme and orange cream citrate; as well as the Chicha Gin Fizz, with Argentine gin, coconut horchata, pitaya, eggless whites and rose water. (Check out the full menu here.)
Chicha's current rating of 4.5 stars out of eight reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.
"The menu of mostly small bites and a few larger plates is excellent," wrote Yelper Mike C., who reviewed Chicha on May 5. "The Arroz Con Pollo Bunuelos ($10 for 3) were standouts, but try anything for a fun, delicious meal."
And Lucille C. noted, "What a great new gem! Love the ambiance, friendly staff, and the amazing dishes!"
Chicha is open from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. on Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and from 5 p.m.-4 a.m. Thursday-Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Sky Ting Yoga
43 S. Fourth St.
Photo: Sky Ting Yoga - Domino/Yelp
Sky Ting Yoga is a yoga studio with two other locations in Manhattan. The space at 43 S. Fourth St. (near the new Domino Park development) is its first in Brooklyn.
The studio teaches primarily Katonah Yoga, which it describes on its website as "a syncretic Hatha yoga practice" that also incorporates Taoist theory, Vinyasa, and several breathing and meditation practices.
Most classes are open to all skill levels, but classes geared especially for beginners, advanced practitioners and prenatal women are available. Sky Ting also offers retreats, workshops, teacher training and work-study programs with free unlimited yoga for students who help around the studio. (You can check out the full schedule of classes here.)
So far, the Williamsburg Sky Ting studio has earned one five-star review on Yelp.
" ... after my first visit here I think I may have found my new favorite!" Yelper Christina P. wrote. "The space, though not huge, is absolutely gorgeous. Mats are clean, new and provided for free (they even lay them out in place and clean them for you afterward). Andrea, the instructor, led an amazing class and had the perfect balance of individual attention and keeping the class on the same page."
Sky Ting Yoga is open from 7 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on Friday, and 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekends.
Ramen Andante
255 Berry St.
Photo: Lam L./Yelp
Ramen Andante, located at 255 Berry St., is a new ramen joint from Japan-born chef-owner and jazz musician Shigeto Kamada, a veteran of the New York ramen scene also known for Minca and Kambi Ramen House.
As JapanCulture NYC reports, the musical term "andante" means a moderately slow musical tempo and is used to describe the restaurant's broth, which simmers for 24 hours to enhance the flavor. Diners can choose from a selection of standards like shio, shoyu and miso ramen with a pork bone broth base, as well as chicken-based and vegetarian soups.
Toppings include chashu pork, eggs, wood ear mushrooms and green onions; gluten-free noodles are available on request.
Yelp users are excited about Ramen Andante, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 11 reviews on the site.
Yelper Rucha D., who reviewed Ramen Andante on April 4, wrote, "I had the Shio Ramen ($13), which is a salt-based broth, aromatic with garlic oil and pork. The noodles are thin (perfect with the delicate taste of the broth) and the five(!) pork pieces were so thick and fatty that I almost couldn't believe it."
"Best ramen in Williamsburg," Yelper Aloysius T. added. "Pork is pretty bananas. Top three Char Sius I've had in NYC."
Ramen Andante, a cash-only establishment, is open from noon-10:30 p.m. daily.
Pieology Pizzeria
285 Broadway
Photo: Pieology Pizzeria/Yelp
Pieology Pizzeria is a fast-casual pizza chain based in California, specializing in customized personal pizzas. Located at 285 Broadway, the outpost is the chain's first in Brooklyn and second in New York City.
Customers can choose from over 40 different options in crust type, sauces, cheeses, meats and veggies to make their individual pie, which is then baked and served in about five minutes.
Gluten-free crusts are available, as are preselected options like the Spicy Italian with sausage, salami, mozzarella, fresh basil and garlic herb butter for the terminally indecisive.
Yelp users are excited about Pieology, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of seven reviews on the site.
Yelper Jonathan M., who reviewed the pizzeria on May 12, wrote, "Great new addition to the neighborhood. The pizza is great and well priced. The staff is very friendly and always greets you with a smile. Whenever I go in I never wait very long to be served."
And Yelper Julianne G. wrote, "I really liked my pizza, but next time I would get original crust and leave off the artichokes, which were pretty pickled and tangy. I'd also get more Gorgonzola, which was surprisingly faint. If you're debating between original or thick crust, I'd recommend the original."
Pieology is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Sunday.