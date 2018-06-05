Amber Alert canceled: 7-month-old baby found safe, father arrested in North Carolina

Carl and Emma Kennedy

DANVILLE, Virginia --
Danville Police confirmed that 7-month-old Emma Kennedy has been found safe and her father has been arrested after an Amber Alert was issued on Monday.

Police said that Emma appears to be in good health and is being evaluated at a local hospital.

The Amber Alert was issued for the baby Monday morning after police said her father, 51-year-old Carl Kennedy, assaulted her mother at a Virginia gas station.

Kennedy, a registered sex offender in North Carolina, allegedly then took the child and fled in a gold Suzuki with NC license tag number EKZ-5093.

Officers confirmed a previous report of a man trying to sell a baby in Durham was "not a credible lead" and deemed it unrelated.

