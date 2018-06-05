HEALTH & FITNESS

Three outdoorsy events in New York City this week

Fort Tilden. | Photo: Galen O./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to get some fresh air or some inspiration for your next big outdoor adventure?

From a backcountry cooking workshop to a sunset hike, there are plenty of opportunities to get your mind and body adventure-ready without leaving the city this week. Read on for a rundown.
---

'The Snowmen Trek' screening with elite athlete, filmmaker Ben Clark





Tonight: Hear thrilling trail stories as Osprey athlete and filmmaker Ben Clark screens and discusses clips from his new film "The Snowman Trek." The film follows Clark and a team of elite runners as they trekked the 189-mile trail -- with 11 mountain passes, almost all above 16,000 feet -- through the Himalayas in Bhutan in record time.

When: Tuesday, June 5, 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Paragon Sports, 867 Broadway, Union Square
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Backcountry cooking 101 with Destination Backcountry





Head down to Columbia Sportswear in the Meatpacking District to learn how to plan a menu for your next backpacking experience. The workshop, hosted by Destination Backcountry, will cover what your body needs during an backcountry adventure, how weight, storage and cooking methods will impact your planning and packing, the type of gear you'll need to bring, recipe tips for various budgets and dietary restrictions, and much more.

When: Wednesday, June 6, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Columbia Sportswear, 345 W. 14th St. A, Meatpacking District
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Fort Tilden sunset hike with OutdoorFest





Join OutdoorFest for a coastal, Friday evening trek through Fort Tilden. The crew will pass through World War II ruins on the former U.S. Army installation, and end up on the hawk watch platform to catch soaring views of Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island and Sandy Hook, New Jersey, beneath the 8:25 p.m. sunset.

When: Friday, June 6, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Fort Tilden, Rockaway
Admission: $12

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
