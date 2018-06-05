FOOD & DRINK

Bookery brings coffee, pastries and more to Sunset Park

Photo: Bookery/Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving coffee, tea and freshly baked pastries? You're in luck: a new coffee shop has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 462 36th St., the fresh arrival to Sunset Park is called Bookery.

The coffee shop offers espresso drinks, lattes, iced coffee, smoothies and a variety of teas (Earl Grey, green, chamomile and mint). Hungry? The menu features oatmeal, salads, a sandwich on a panini roll or baguette and treats like brownies, cookies and muffins. Gluten-free, vegan and protein-rich options are also available.

The Brooklyn business has made a good impression thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.

Terrance P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the spot on May 30, said, "Not only do they have good coffee, the food was really good too. I tried the brownies, blueberry muffins and the bagels with cheese, and I can't help but love it. Prices are from cheap to mid-range."

Yelper Kate M. added, "I ordered two large iced skim lattes and two bagels. The bagels were plain without cream cheese or butter. Totaled to $17.00. The coffee was great, but $17.00 was a bit much."

Head on over to check it out: Bookery is open from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Krispy Kreme to buy Insomnia Cookies
Taiyaki NYC brings its fish-shaped cones to Williamsburg
City Beer now pouring in Murray Hill
3 new places to savor falafel in New York City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News