Bocce USQ opens in Union Square Park with pizza and cocktails

Photo: Mike C./Yelp

Pizza fans, take heed: there's a new Italian spot in Union Square Park to get your fix. Called Bocce USQ, the fresh addition is located at 20 Union Square W in the open-air pavilion next to a bocce court.

Shareable plates include rigatoni with roasted pork, market greens with toasted almonds and a caper vinaigrette and a black sea bass crudo. There are traditional pizzas and specialty options like The Farm with fresh mozzarella, chiles and herbs, and the Scampi with shrimp, white wine and heirloom tomatoes. (See the full menu here.)

Thirsty? Cocktails and frozen negronis are also available at the new pizzeria and bocce bar.

Bocce USQ has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Nancy C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the spot on May 27, said, "The exterior is gorgeous and perfect for romantic summer nights, right in the heart of Union Square. ... Service is super sweet and endearingly nervous because they're probably still in training."

Yelper Louise P. added, "Big fan of this place, the atmosphere and location is incredible. ... We had the mushroom pizza, which was my favorite. The rigatoni was also super tasty, and the bocce bread with the whipped ricotta was to die for."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Bocce USQ is open from noon to midnight Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
