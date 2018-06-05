HEALTH & FITNESS

Suicide Prevention information

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, across the United States.

The Lifeline is comprised of a national network of over 160 local crisis centers, combining custom local care and resources with national standards and best practices.

The Suicide Prevention Lifeline website offers important information about risk factors and warning signs, as well as resources to help those in need.

If you are thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Related phone numbers and information are available at suicidepreventionlifeline.org.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthsuicide
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study: Diet soda linked to reduced colon cancer death
Nationwide salmonella outbreak linked to raw turkey
Health advisory issued against bathing at 19 LI beaches
NYC Legionnaires' cluster rises to 22 cases, health officials report
Consumer Reports: Beware of swimming pool parasites
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News