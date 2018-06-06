FOOD & DRINK

Hungry for salads? These 3 New York City newcomers have you covered

Photo: minigrow/Yelp

By Hoodline
If you've got salads on the brain, you're in luck: we've found the freshest New York City eateries to quell your cravings. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for healthful fare.

Tender Greens


900 Broadway, Flatiron
Photo: Sara L./Yelp

First up is Tender Greens, a New American spot in the space that formerly housed Craftbar. The California-based chain serves up entrees, soups and salads in what it calls a "fine-casual" setting.

Emphasizing sustainability and local sourcing, each Tender Greens is helmed by an executive chef. In New York, it's Peter Balistreri, who offers up a daily special, in addition to the usual menu of salads, sandwiches and soups.

A selection of plates are also available and include a protein (free-range chicken, marinated steak and herb-brushed tuna, among others), salad greens and a side ranging from rustic chicken soup to California sprouted rice.

The new Tender Greens is also serving beer from Brooklyn Brewery along with wine, housemade teas and La Colombe coffee.

Yelp users are generally positive about Tender Greens, which currently holds four stars from 83 reviews on the site.

Yelper Demi H., who reviewed Tender Greens on May 29, wrote, "LOVE LOVE LOVE. Such a perfect spot for a fast, casual and tasty lunch. Menu is healthy and extensive."

Yelper Jess P. wrote, "My new favorite spot! If you're an office drone on a variation of the grass-fed protein plus veggies variety, you'll love it too."

Tender Greens is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

Salad Box


44 Park Place, Tribeca
PHOTO: SALAD BOX/YELP

As the name suggests, Salad Box is all about salads, with 11 options like the Athena (a Greek salad), the Alaska with smoked salmon and the Caesar. And, yes, they come in a box.

Looking for a protein-rich option? The You + Proteins is made with warm grains, greens, halloumi cheese, bacon, boiled egg, chickpeas, kidney beans, almonds and a mix of seeds.

The Tribeca outpost of this Romanian chain also has a wide selection of soups, juices and healthy desserts.

With a four-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp, Salad Box has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Sam H., who reviewed Salad Box on May 24, wrote, "Super fast and friendly service with incredibly delicious food. This is definitely going to be a regular salad spot for me."

Alexa S. noted, "The inside is very trendy/clean and kind of reminds me of sweetgreen. I decided to make my own salad with grains. It's really delicious and better than I expected!"

Salad Box is open from 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)

minigrow


1407 Broadway, Midtown
Photo: minigrow/Yelp

Finally, we have minigrow, the younger sibling to Philly-based fast-casual chain honeygrow. The new eatery's menu invites visitors to create noodle or salad bowl combinations that include seasonal vegetables, greens, dressings and a variety of proteins.

Minigrow currently holds four stars out of 47 reviews on Yelp, indicating an enthusiastic response from customers.

Yelper Ben S., who reviewed the new eatery on May 19, wrote, "As an Asian-style bowl-concept dining option, minigrow does an excellent job of providing a variety of protein, base and topping options that are authentic and all taste great."

Bowie N. noted, "I love this place because they don't charge for every topping and most of my favorites fall into that category! This is great for lunch in terms of price and quality considering this area."

Minigrow is open from 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on weekends.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Krispy Kreme to buy Insomnia Cookies
Taiyaki NYC brings its fish-shaped cones to Williamsburg
City Beer now pouring in Murray Hill
3 new places to savor falafel in New York City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News