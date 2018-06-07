SOCIAL SUPERSTARS

Dancer turns tragedy into top NYC food blog - The Skinny Pig

EMBED </>More Videos

 (1 of 16)

Aspiring dancer hit by car, turns tragedy into new passion through food blogging

Dara Pollak aspired to be a professional dancer, but one day her dream was shattered when she was struck by a car. Now, Dara has found a new way to connect with New Yorkers through

Emily Sowa
MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --
Dara Pollak, born and raised in Queens, aspired to be a professional dancer. She studied tap, ballet, jazz - all the classics.

On September 30, 2001, on a quick work break to grab lunch with a friend, she heard screeching tires. Dara's friend yelled, "Oh my god, that car isn't stopping." Dara turned around to see the back of an old Cadillac flying towards her.

Dara was pinned between the car and the wall, in front of Barnes & Noble in the Bay Terrace Shopping Center. Her leg was shattered... and so were her dreams of becoming a professional dancer.

Dara spent months in the hospital. Laid up in a bed watching hours of endless television, depressed and heartbroken. Dara soon discovered a new passion - Food Network.

She loved watching the cooking shows and learning recipes. It relaxed her and gave her a sense of peace, during this very traumatic time.

In 2008, Dara started her own food blog called The Skinny Pig. Her blog shares recipes, cooking tips and restaurant reviews.

Soon after her blog was created, she launched an Instagram account to promote her blog @SkinnyPigNYC. Now, Dara has over 87,000 followers and is one of New York City's top food bloggers.

Dara works as a food blogger full time and helps restaurants by consulting and collaborating with other social media influencers to share knowledge to restaurants about what makes a good "Instagram-able" food item.

For mouth-watering, crave-inducing food photos follow Dara on Instagram or see her photos below.



New York City foodies should check out The Skinny Pig blog for all of your foodie cravings!

For more episodes of Social Superstars watch here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodoriginalssocial superstarsfoodinstagramsocial mediaManhattanNew York CityNew YorkQueens
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIAL SUPERSTARS
Mom takes stunning photos of son's NYC adventures
Fry guy dishes out best french fries in New York City
Brooklyn photographer redefining the cat lady stereotype
Spoof cooking video for a friend made this woman an overnight YouTube star
10-Year-Old Drag Kid talks bullying and LGBTQ pride
More social superstars
FOOD & DRINK
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Krispy Kreme to buy Insomnia Cookies
Taiyaki NYC brings its fish-shaped cones to Williamsburg
City Beer now pouring in Murray Hill
3 new places to savor falafel in New York City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News