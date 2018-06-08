FOOD & DRINK

Get your tiki on in Midtown at new rooftop bar The Polynesian

Photo: Desiree R./Yelp

Looking for a new tiki bar to check out? Search no further. Called The Polynesian, the rooftop space is located inside the Pod Hotel at 400 W. 42nd St. in Midtown Manhattan.

The bar serves wine, beer, light bites and cocktails like the Smokin' Sarong, a coconut tea-infused scotch with cinnamon, chipotle honey and tropical juices. Or cool off with a frozen pina colada or a colorful Polynesian mojito.

Hungry? Bar snacks include coconut shrimp, curry chicken wings and pork spring rolls. There's also a towering pu pu platter ($64) with a little bit of everything.

The Polynesian has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 21 reviews on Yelp.

Desiree R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 1, said, "Classy, well-run, reasonable prices for Midtown Manhattan and a fantastic atmosphere. I would recommend this rooftop to anyone looking to have a night out with friends in a low-key environment with great drinks."

And Hawk A. said, "They have a very unique drink menu that seems fun without being kitschy or pandering. I had a drink called the Vaya con Tiki -- it's a riff on a pina colada and it was much better than I expected."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. The Polynesian is open from 4 p.m.-1 a.m. from Monday-Thursday, 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday, noon-2 a.m. on Saturday and noon-1 a.m. on Sunday.
