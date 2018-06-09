This Week in Weird

1. Bearded dragon shows up with family's Walmart order
A family in California had quite a surprise when they opened the box for a bicycle they ordered from Walmart. Inside, the package was a bearded dragon. The lizard is native to Australia.
2. NJ chain creates pizza wedding bouquets
A New Jersey-based pizza chain is hoping engaged couples will say goodbye to the traditional lilies and roses seen at so many weddings, and say "Pie Do" to the world's first pizza bouquet and boutonniere. Yes, pizza as an accessory.
3. LI Man sues CVS after wife discovers secret Viagra prescription
A Long Island, New York, man alleges in a lawsuit that a CVS pharmacy worker told his wife about his prescription for erectile dysfunction medication and it ruined his marriage.
4. Mean obituary forwoman says 'she will not be missed'
A mean obituary published in a Minnesota newspaper shows that one 80-year-old left hard feelings behind. It read: "She passed away on May 31, 2018 in Springfield and will now face judgment. She will not be missed by (her children), and they understand this world is a better place without her."
5.) Employee accused of putting rat poison in cheese at pizza place
An employee at Primo Pizza in North Carolina is accused of putting rat poison in shredded cheese that was used on pizzas being prepared in the restaurant, according to police.
6.) Feisty alligator head-butts trapper in escape attempt
An alligator roaming through a central Florida neighborhood head-butted a trapper, knocking him out cold in a last-ditch effort to escape.
