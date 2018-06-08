Wreckage of small plane that crashed on Long Island has been found

Eyewitness News
AMAGANSETT, Long Island (WABC) --
The wreckage of a small plane that crashed in the Hamptons has been found - and among it, the remains of a third victim.

East Hampton Police say divers are still searching for the body of the fourth and final victim.

The bodies of celebrity home builder Bernard Krupinski and his wife, Bonnie were recovered last Saturday - soon after the plane went down near Amagansett, after flying into a storm.

Also on board the plane were their grandson and the pilot.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
plane crashbeachesAmagansettSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News