CONCOURSE, Bronx (WABC) --The FDNY is investigating what it calls disturbing video of uniformed firefighters fighting in the Bronx.
The department says it happened Wednesday night while the firefighters were off-duty.
Video on social media says firefighters were fighting with pedestrians and NYPD officers around Yankee Stadium.
In a statement, Fire Commissioner David Nigro said,
"Everyone and anyone who engaged in this outrageous behavior will be held accountable."
