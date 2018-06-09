FDNY investigating 'disturbing' video of uniformed firefighters fighting in the Bronx

(@will_tooill/Instagram)

Eyewitness News
CONCOURSE, Bronx (WABC) --
The FDNY is investigating what it calls disturbing video of uniformed firefighters fighting in the Bronx.

The department says it happened Wednesday night while the firefighters were off-duty.


Video on social media says firefighters were fighting with pedestrians and NYPD officers around Yankee Stadium.

In a statement, Fire Commissioner David Nigro said,

"Everyone and anyone who engaged in this outrageous behavior will be held accountable."
