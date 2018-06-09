SOCIETY

Celebration held in the Bronx for boy shot in head on birthday

Eyewitness News
CLAREMONT, Bronx (WABC) --
There was a very special birthday celebration Saturday in the Bronx for a little boy who has made a remarkable recovery after being shot in the head on his birthday last year.

Jaheem Hunter turned six years old this week.

His birthday party was held on the same street in the Claremont section where a stray bullet nearly ended his life one year ago.

His family says the party is also to thank the community members who supported them during a very difficult time.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyshootingbirthdayClaremontNew York CityBronx
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Niece receives uncle's lost Purple Heart medal during special reunion
New Jersey bans smoking on beaches and in parks
Viral video: Little boy performs spectacular belly flop
Man finds wedding ring washed ashore in California
More Society
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News