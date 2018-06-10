Hudson Bergen Light Rail service back to normal after train makes contact with car

Photo courtesy @jcdowntowncondo via Twitter

Eyewitness News
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
New Jersey Transit says Hudson Bergen Light Rail service is back to normal following a collision Sunday in Jersey City.

At about 12:50 p.m., a Hudson light rail train made contact with a motor vehicle on the tracks at Essex and Van Vorst Streets.

A woman driving the car was hospitalized with minor leg injuries.

The train did not have any passengers and there were no injuries to the crew on board.

Hudson Bergen Light Rail service was suspended in both directions between Marin Boulevard and Exchange Place.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
train crashnew jersey transitNew JerseyJersey City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News