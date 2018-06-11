FOOD & DRINK

Otto's Tacos brings California flavor to the Upper East Side

Photo: Otto's Tacos/Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving tacos? You're in luck: a new taqueria has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Otto's Tacos, the Southern California-inspired chain, which has outposts in the East Village, West Village and Hell's Kitchen, has arrived on the Upper East Side, at 1568 Third Ave.

Check out the signature tacos made with Otto's tortillas, salsa, cilantro, onion and your choice of meat. Feeling extra hungry? Look for the Gorgon: a giant crispy tortilla stuffed with charred tomato salsa, double protein, serrano crema and guacamole.

With a three-star rating out of six reviews, Otto's Tacos is still finding its way, but it's early days yet.

A B., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on June 1, said, "It's absolutely delicious! Cheap, too. I tried a few different tacos and one of their gorgons and they were all fantastic."

Mike W. added, "Everything is scratch-made and you can tell the difference. Even the tortilla chips are better than most of the sit-down places I have been to in NY. The shrimp tacos are darn near addictive."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Otto's Tacos is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. from Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Krispy Kreme to buy Insomnia Cookies
Taiyaki NYC brings its fish-shaped cones to Williamsburg
City Beer now pouring in Murray Hill
3 new places to savor falafel in New York City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News