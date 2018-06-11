FOOD & DRINK

Craving Italian? Check out the top 5 spots in NYC

L'Artusi. | Photo: Jeff O./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a yummy Italian meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Italian restaurants around New York City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.

1. Eataly



Photo: yoon j./Yelp

Topping the list is Eataly, an international chain with an outpost downtown and locations from Italy to Istanbul, Moscow to Munich. Located at 200 Fifth Ave. in Flatiron, the cafe and market combo is the most popular Italian spot in New York City, boasting four stars out of 4,893 reviews on Yelp.

Eataly's market features a bakery, mozzarella corner, a selection of beers, butchery and much more. At the cafe, expect "everything for a traditional colazione Italiana (Italian breakfast), American-inspired breakfast panini, afternoon snacks and even after-dinner drinks and desserts," per its website.

2. Prince Street Pizza



Photo: jando s./Yelp

Next up is Nolita's Prince Street Pizza, situated at 27 Prince St. (between Mott and Elizabeth streets). With 4.5 stars out of 1,814 reviews on Yelp, the Italian place has proven to be a local favorite. Popular pies include the Original Prince Pie (marinara and grated mozzarella) and the Prince Perfection Pie (fresh mozzarella and secret sauce).

3. L'Artusi



Photo: michelle l./Yelp

Offering pasta, seafood and more, the West Village's L'Artusi, located at 228 W. 10th St. (between Hudson and Bleecker streets), is another top choice. Yelpers give the restaurant 4.5 stars out of 1,486 reviews.

The 110-seat restaurant "features two floors of comfortable banquette seating, an extended traditional bar, a cheese bar and a chef's counter overlooking the open kitchen," it says on its website. Private dining is also available in the Italian spot's 2,500-bottle walk-in wine cellar. On the menu, look for beef carpaccio with rye crisps, charred octopus, crispy sweetbreads and bucatini pasta with pancetta, tomatoes, chiles and pecorino.

4. Il Bambino



Photo: masa t./Yelp

Il Bambino, the Italian bar native to the West Village, has developed a local fan base at its Astoria location. The much-loved go-to has 4.5 stars out of 1,137 Yelp reviews and features paninis like the Asian Sensation: porchetta, cilantro slaw and spicy peanut butter with Kung Fu aioli. (Full menu can be found here.) Head over to 34-08 31st Ave. to see for yourself.

5. Paulie Gee's



Photo: Vonnie v./Yelp

Over in Greenpoint, check out Paulie Gee's, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 1,067 reviews on Yelp. Like its sister pizzerias in Chicago, Miami and Baltimore, the spot at 60 Greenpoint Ave. (between West and Franklin streets) has vegan options. Feeling carnivorous? Check out the Ricotta Be Kiddin' Me: fresh mozzarella, Canadian bacon, sweet Italian fennel sausage, fresh basil and dollops of ricotta.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York CityQueens
FOOD & DRINK
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Krispy Kreme to buy Insomnia Cookies
Taiyaki NYC brings its fish-shaped cones to Williamsburg
City Beer now pouring in Murray Hill
3 new places to savor falafel in New York City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News