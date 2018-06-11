4 live music events around New York this week

From a celestial rave to a family-friendly silent disco, read on for a diverse local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.
---
Emerging chamber composers showcase at National Sawdust
Head down to National Sawdust for a concert celebrating three emerging composers.
Of 140 compositions for chamber ensemble and electronics submitted to the organization's Hildegard Competition by women and non-binary composers, three have been selected to debut their works with the Refugee Orchestra Project: Emma O'Halloran of Ireland, X. Lee of Los Angeles and Kayla Cashetta of the San Francisco Bay Area.
The concert will also feature works by a handful of the competition's runners up.
When: Tuesday, June 12, 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: National Sawdust, 80 N. Sixth St., Brooklyn
Admission: $20 advance general admission; $25 at the door
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Celestial rave at House of Yes
Lose yourself in a futuristic disco filled with cosmic visuals, celestial glitter, live music and immersive performance art at House of Yes.
Dress in your finest celestial attire and expect unexpected bursts of dramatics as you dance to live performances by the otherworldly synth-pop band Ariana and the Rose, and DJ sets by Lauren Flax, Bright Light Bright Light and Seth Kirby.
When: Thursday, June 14, 9 p.m.- Friday, June 15, 2 a.m.
Where: House of Yes, 2 Wyckoff Ave., Brooklyn
Admission: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Jazz and swing night at Marcus Garvey Park
Slip on your dancing shoes for a jubilant night at Marcus Garvey Park.
The free evening features a dance lesson from 5-6 p.m. with The Harlem Swing Dance Society, followed by two hours of live big band jazz by the Harlem Renaissance Orchestra.
When: Saturday, June 16, 5-8 p.m.
Where: Richard Rodgers Amphitheater at Marcus Garvey Park, 18 Mount Morris Park W, Harlem
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Family-friendly silent disco at LIC Landing
Bring the family down to LIC Landing in Hunters Point South for a free silent disco under the setting sun.
Housed in the 2,000 square-foot outdoor event space overlooking the Manhattan skyline, the party features three live DJs spinning top 40 dance hits; '80s, '90s and early 2000s throwback classics; and hip-hop and R&B simultaneously. There will also be glow-in-the-dark gear, face painting, dance fitness activities led by Crunch Fitness and more.
When: Saturday, June 16, 6-10 p.m.
Where: 52-10 Center Blvd., Long Island City
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets