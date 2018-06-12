Give in to your French food cravings with these 4 New York City newcomers

Maison Kayser
339 Seventh Ave., Chelsea
Photo: Jelissa B./Yelp
Maison Kayser in Chelsea is a French boulangerie (bakery) that also serves breakfast, lunch and dinner in its cafe. The chain started in Paris and now has shops in 20 countries and more than a dozen in New York.
Expect French classics like the croque-monsieur sandwich and beef bourguignon. And don't forget the baguette. The bakery boasts a wide assortment of freshly made products, ranging from breads and pastries to classic French bistro dishes and grab-and-go sandwiches.
Maison Kayser currently holds 4.5 stars based on just two reviews on Yelp, indicating it's off to a good start.
Andrew S. noted, "A very welcoming grand opening by the staff. I've been to a few other Maison Kayser locations, but I think this one tops as my favorite."
Yelper C. E. wrote, "Amazing, helpful, generous customer service -- I highly recommend this bakery."
Maison Kayser is open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday and Sunday and 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday.
Copinette
891 First Ave., Midtown East
Photo: Copinette./Yelp
Copinette is a place for casual French and French-influenced American fare in the location of former longtime bistro The Copain, which was featured in the 1971 movie "The French Connection."
Offerings include burgers and steak, as well as foie gras, chicken cordon bleu and four-cheese ravioli with brown butter, lemon, butternut squash, Brussels sprouts and Parmesan. For dessert, try the peach melba -- peaches with raspberry sauce, vanilla ice cream and almonds. Pair your meal with a selection from the extensive wine list.
Yelp users are excited about Copinette, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 12 reviews on the site.
Yelper Cameryn S., who reviewed the eatery on May 30, wrote, "Great food, great drinks and friendly management. I went a few days after Copinette opened and it's a great place!"
Yelper Ted M. wrote, "Enjoyed a nice glass of Chateau Latour '85! Nice appetizers, friendly service. Was busy on a Wednesday night and staff was attentive."
Copinette is open from 11:30 a.m.-midnight on Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-1 a.m. on Friday, 11 a.m.-1 a.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-midnight on Sunday.
Maman and Mimi Restaurant
20 Prince St., Nolita
Photo: Maman and Mimi Retaurant./Yelp
Maman and Mimi Restaurant is a bar and French and Mediterranean food spot in Nolita. Some call it dark, others cozy, but all will find French classics alongside Algerian specialties like bourek (ground sirloin-filled pastry with harissa aioli) and merguez sausage (lamb sausage with harissa sauce).
For lovers of French cuisine, look for blanquette de veau (a creamy stew with veal and vegetables), a salad of frisee with bacon, poached egg and a balsamic dressing, and brunch options like the croque madame.
Yelp users are still warming up to Maman and Mimi Restaurant, which currently holds three stars out of three reviews on the site.
Yelper Ainan N., who reviewed the eatery on April 21, wrote, "We waited almost 30-40 minutes for our food to come (table for five). Would only recommend it if you have no other options around the area."
Yelper Melissa S. wrote, "Really cute little spot with super-cozy decor. But don't let that fool you. The food is really delicious with French and Middle Eastern accents."
Maman and Mimi Restaurant is open from 3-11 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 3 p.m.-midnight on Friday, noon-midnight on Saturday, and noon-11 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Frenchette
241 W. Broadway, Tribeca
Photo: Mike C./Yelp
Finally, Frenchette is a brasserie in Tribeca with a menu inspired by French and North African cuisines. Think rotisserie lobster, stewed rabbit and artichoke tagine.
The restaurant is currently only serving dinner plus cocktails and wine, but it says breakfast, lunch and brunch are coming soon.
With a four-star rating from 20 reviews on Yelp, the newcomer has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Benjamin K. wrote, "Despite the difficult exercise of getting a table at Frenchette, we persevered and got rewarded by excellent, French-inspired food with North African inspirations."
Franny A. noted, "Tribeca has a new French hot spot and it's a winner out of the gate."
Frenchette is open from 5:30-11 p.m. daily.