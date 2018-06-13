FOOD & DRINK

New Lakou Cafe serves up crepes, smoothies and Haitian treats in Crown Heights

Photo: Olivia H./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new creperie has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Lakou Cafe, the fresh arrival is located at 195 Utica Ave. in Crown Heights.

Lakou (meaning "courtyard" in Haitian Creole) is a light-filled space to enjoy crepes both sweet, like gingersnap, and savory, like smoked salmon. There are Haitian patties (a baked puff pastry) on offer alongside vegan pastries from Brooklyn's own Clementine Bakery. The cafe is also making smoothies and serving espresso and Brooklyn Tea.

With a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, the new creperie is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Olivia H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 2, said, "The only iced coffee on the block, great smoothies (I love the Power Punch one) and all the food/pastries we've tried are delicious. The inside is really cute, too!"

Yelper Tony M. added, "Love love Lakou Cafe! Friendly staff, good coffee, tasty pastries! Highly recommended!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Lakou Cafe is open from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.
