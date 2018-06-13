What will $2,500 rent you in Greenwich Village, right now?

According to Walk Score, this New York City neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Greenwich Village is currently hovering around $3,600.
So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $2,500/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
106 Macdougal St.
Listed at $2,500/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 106 Macdougal St.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings and a stove. Animals are not allowed.
148 Sullivan St., #10
Check out this studio that's located at 148 Sullivan St. It's also listed for $2,500/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, closet space, stainless steel appliances and large windows. An elevator is offered as a building amenity. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed.
230 Sullivan St., #1F
Listed at $2,500/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 230 Sullivan St.
The furnished unit includes hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a stove and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include secured entry and on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
234 Thompson St., #29
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot over at 234 Thompson St. It's listed for $2,500/month.
For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, exposed brick and ample natural light
11 Waverly Place, #10L
Located at 11 Waverly Place, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's listed for $2,490/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry and an elevator. The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings and ample natural light. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here.
