Watch Hidden Heroes here on abc7NY.com

Living in this city, you probably think you've seen it all, but maybe not so fast. Yeah. There is a dog that is creating artwork -- yeah, you heard that right -- on Long Island. And his paintings -- get this -- are being sold and making money, and the proceeds, though, are going to charity.