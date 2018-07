Watch Hidden Heroes here on abc7NY.com

EMBED >More News Videos Be inspired by some Hidden Heroes in our communities.

EMBED >More News Videos Hidden Heroes Segment 2: Clarisa in the Bronx and Brittany's Baskets

EMBED >More News Videos Living in this city, you probably think you've seen it all, but maybe not so fast. Yeah. There is a dog that is creating artwork -- yeah, you heard that right -- on Long Island. And his paintings -- get this -- are being sold and making money, and the proceeds, though, are going to charity.

Join Eyewitness News Weekend Anchors, Michelle Charlesworth and Rob Nelson for a half-hour special "Hidden Heroes."The show profiles residents of the New York metro area who are doing good deeds in their communities, whether for entire groups or just one person at a time. Some of those profiled were nominated by friends and neighbors.Among those featured; a woman from Queens who works to revitalize low-income neighborhoods, an organization in Westchester that helps young people who've aged out of foster care to furnish their own apartments, and a blind art teacher in the Bronx who teaches students to not let their disabilities impact their creativity. From New Jersey, we'll meet a coach who inspires his disabled students to reach their hoop dreams. And from Long Island, we learn about a young lady with Down Syndrome who makes baskets for families who are welcoming a Down Syndrome baby into their lives.They are just some of the inspiring friends and neighbors whose efforts will make you feel good!Patti and Ricky: www.PattiandRicky.com Hearts to Homes: www.HeartstoHomes.org Basketball Camp: www.BounceOuttheStigma.org Clarisa in The Bronx: www.instagram.com/Cool_Riss Brittany's Baskets: www.BrittanysBasketsofHope.org Girl Scout: www.girlscouts.org Project Petals: www.ProjectPetals.org Blind Art Teacher: www.lavelleschool.org Bush Socks: www.JohnsCrazySocks.com DogVinci: www.ShelterMe.tv/DogVinci