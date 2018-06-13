Man found dead in wooded area of Riverside Park in Manhattan

Eyewitness News
HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are investigating after a man was found dead Wednesday in Riverside Park.

Shortly before 5 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of an unconscious male in a wooded area near West 147th Street and Riverside Drive.

The NYPD says officers discovered the body of an unconscious and unresponsive man, who is unidentified.

EMS also responded to the scene and pronounced him dead.

The Medical Examiner will determine the manner and cause of death as the investigation continues.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
body foundHamilton HeightsManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News