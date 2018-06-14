New Korean and Japanese spot The Bari debuts in NoHo

Hungry? A new upscale Korean-Japanese eatery has you covered. Called The Bari, the new addition headed by chef Take Jung is serving up sushi and fusion bowls at 417 Lafayette St. in NoHo.
The Bari's signature fusion bowls include kimchi udon, uni bibimbap and pasta with bulgogi and foie gras. The a la carte menu is seafood-heavy, with starter choices like hamachi sashimi with spicy ponzu and tuna tataki with mango puree.
Alternatively, customers can book an omakase (chef's choice) sushi meal for up to six people at the bar, where drink options include a blend of Korean brown sugar, Japanese sencha and passion fruit puree. The Bari also offers a weekend brunch with bottomless drinks. (You can check out the menu here.)
The fresh arrival has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp.
Rina Y., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 9, said, "Must order dish: bulgogi and foie gras pasta! It is to die for. Uni bibimbap is awesome, too. Great quality."
And Yelper CW L. wrote, "Been here twice and every dish I've had has been spectacular. Decor is nice and service was good for a place still in the process of ramping. Their drinks menu was better second time around and imagine the variety will increase quickly now as they go from soft launch to grand opening."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new joint to the neighborhood. The Bari is open from 5 p.m.-midnight Monday-Thursday, 5 p.m.-1 a.m. on Friday, 11:30 a.m.-1 a.m. on Saturday, and 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on Sunday.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
foodHoodlineNew York City