What does $2,700 rent you in New York City, today?

414 Madison St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in New York City?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in New York City if you've got a budget of $2,700/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

200 E. 87th St., #11L (Upper East Side)




Listed at $2,700/month, this studio apartment is located at 200 E. 87th St.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, outdoor space, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space and a residents lounge. The unit features hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, generous closet space and a breakfast bar. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

437 W. 46th St. (Hell's Kitchen)




Next, check out this studio that's located at 437 W. 46th St. It's also listed for $2,700/month.

The apartment features hardwood floors, a stove, stainless steel appliances, a decorative fireplace and ample natural light. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

200 Rector Place, #24M (Battery Park City)




Located at 200 Rector Place, here's an apartment that's listed for $2,700/month.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, on-site management and a residents lounge. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

East 87th Street & First Avenue (Upper East Side)



Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at East 87th Street & First Avenue. It's listed for $2,700/month for its 800 square feet of space.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and an elevator. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, closet space and stainless steel appliances. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

414 Madison St., #2 (Bedford-Stuyvesant)




Located at 414 Madison St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,700/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, a decorative fireplace, closet space and large windows. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the complete listing here.)
