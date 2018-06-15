FOOD & DRINK

Organic burger chain Bareburger makes move to the Lower East Side

Photo: Bareburger/Yelp

By Hoodline
Popular organic burger spot Bareburger has recently moved from Second Avenue to reopen its doors at 173 Orchard St. (between E. Houston and Stanton streets) on the Lower East Side. The new outpost joins over two dozen locations in the tri-state area for the Astoria-based chain.

With a long list of small partners supplying its organic and natural foods, Bareburger allows diners to customize their burgers from protein to bun to toppings. Options like grass-fed beef, bison and the meatless Impossible Burger can accompany toppings like eggs, avocado and bacon.

Sides include french fries, napa slaw and sweet potato fries, and customers can supplement the meal with a milkshake made from Blue Marble Creamery ice cream.

It's still early days for the fledgling burger joint -- it's got just one review on Yelp thus far.

Yelper Erica B. enthused about the new spot on May 18, "Love love love this place. Staff is absolutely amazing! Atmosphere is super chill, and most important -- food is the bomb."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Bareburger is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Krispy Kreme to buy Insomnia Cookies
Taiyaki NYC brings its fish-shaped cones to Williamsburg
City Beer now pouring in Murray Hill
3 new places to savor falafel in New York City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 1
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News