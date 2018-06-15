FOOD & DRINK

3 mouthwatering events in NYC this weekend

Photo: Rebecca Matthews/Unsplash

By Hoodline
When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in New York City this weekend. From a free rose tasting to an all-you-can-eat crab festival, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.

---

Rose Review at Union Square Wine & Spirits





Learn how to rose all day the right way at the Rose Review at Union Square Wine & Spirits. The shop will pop nearly two dozen bottles -- including some 2018 favorites -- for you to taste. Featured bottles will be discounted, so you can stock up on your favorite finds.

When: Saturday, June 16, 2-5 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Brewers' Row tour at Evergreens Cemetery





Just a handful of tickets remain for the historical brew tours at Evergreens Cemetery this weekend.

Guests will stroll through the cemetery's "Brewers' Row" to learn about the beer barons who operated at the center of Brooklyn's thriving brewing industry throughout the 19th and 20th centuries and view their lavish mausoleums. Then, after the tour, the group will taste a selection of brews provided by Brooklyn Brewery.

When: Saturday, June 16, 3-4:30 p.m. and 4:30-6 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

CrabFest at Bar 13





Chow down on crustaceans at Bar 13's rooftop CrabFest this Sunday afternoon. Tickets come with all-you-can-eat crab legs, cakes, mac and cheese, and curry, as well as access to the open bar hosted by Patron and Dusse, and live DJ sets through the night.

When: Sunday, June 17, 2-10 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
