Here are today's cheapest rentals in SoHo, New York City

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in SoHo look like these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in SoHo via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Thompson Street
This studio apartment, situated at Thompson Street, is listed for $1,995/month.
The apartment features hardwood floors, a stove, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and exposed brick. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
132 Thompson St., #31
Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 132 Thompson St., listed at $2,150/month.
In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, a stove, high ceilings and closet space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Sixth Avenue & King Street
Also listed at $2,150/month, this studio apartment is located at Sixth Avenue and King Street.
Apartment amenities include high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, exposed brick and a loft area. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.
213 Sixth Ave.
And here's a studio apartment at 213 Sixth Ave., which is going for $2,200/month.
The apartment features hardwood floors, a stove and a small breakfast nook. Pet owners will be sad to hear that cats and dogs are not permitted here.
137 Sullivan St.
To wrap things up, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 137 Sullivan St. It's being listed for $2,300/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a stove, wooden cabinetry and ample natural light. On-site management is offered as a building amenity.
