FOOD & DRINK

Grab a slice or full pie at new Centro Pizza on Upper East Side

Photo: Glyn J./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score thin-crust pizza and more has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Centro Pizza, the fresh arrival is located at 1469 Second Ave. on the Upper East Side.

You'll find pizza classics like the Margherita, Hawaiian and meat lover alongside the vegetarian topped with broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms and more; spinach and artichoke with cream sauce; and a pie with vodka sauce, mozzarella and basil.

Round out your meal with a dessert like the Italian cheesecake, cannoli or tiramisu.

Open early for lunchgoers and late for night owls looking for a slice, Centro Pizza also has a complete menu of appetizers (garlic bread, wings), salads (Caesar to Caprese), pasta and sandwiches.

The fresh addition has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a four-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.

Diane Y., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 28, said, "I had the plain slice to test the waters and it was just the way I like it: thin and crispy. I also have to give kudos to Centro for the awesome selection. They even have a chicken Caesar salad slice, which is on my to-try list for next time."

And Jenny L. said, "Great place to get a slice or three in the middle of the night when you're hungry. It sure hit the spot and it was delicious as well. Great and friendly service."

Centro Pizza's business hours are Sunday-Wednesday from 10 a.m.-2 a.m., Thursday from 10 a.m.-3 a.m., and Friday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 a.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Krispy Kreme to buy Insomnia Cookies
Taiyaki NYC brings its fish-shaped cones to Williamsburg
City Beer now pouring in Murray Hill
3 new places to savor falafel in New York City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 1
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News