The West Village gets a new tapas bar: Lamano

Photo: Lamano West Village/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Spanish-style tapas bar has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Lamano West Village, the new addition is located at 39 Christopher St., with a second location on West 20th Street in Chelsea.

The new Lamano West Village comes from the team behind Ofrenda, The Black Ant and Temerario, per the business' website.

Tapas offerings include the patatas bravas (crispy potatoes with spicy salsa), artichoke gratin with romesco sauce, and red shrimp with garlic. More substantial entrees include sea bass with green salsa and peas and open-faced sandwiches with pork loin, beef tenderloin or tomato and garlic olive oil.

Pair your meal with a selection from the extensive drinks list. You'll find Spanish beer, red and white wine, cava and cider, and a short list of cocktails like the Sherry Cobbler (Amontillado sherry, pineapple gum, lemon, orange, and cherry).

With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new tapas bar seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Kate G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 4, said, "Brand new and very shiny. Awesome date spot with a good wine list, friendly fast service and a solid vermouth setup. Very Spanish, which differentiates it in the neighborhood."

Yelper Patrick V. added, "Impossible to leave! The food is great, the wine selection fabulous, and the service even better. Diego made us feel like part of the family as he explained to us the varying Spanish influences that come together in their truly fantastic menu."

Head on over to check it out: Lamano West Village is open from 4-11 p.m. daily.
