Man's finger cut off by sword during fight over parking spot in New Jersey

Eyewitness News
MANVILLE, New Jersey (WABC) --
A fight over a parking spot in New Jersey turned violent when a man had one of his fingers cut off by a sword.

Prosecutors in Somerset County say 35-year-old Jared Razzano is the man who swung the sword that cut off the finger of an unidentified 40-year-old man during an altercation last week in Manville.

The incident began at approximately 10:30 p.m. on June 13 in the area of Knopf Street and North 9th Avenue when Razzano began arguing with the victim over a parking space.

The victim then allegedly confronted Razzano with a four-foot contractor's level and struck him with it, which authorities say prompted Razzano to grab a sword from his car and slash the victim several times, cutting off one of his fingers and slashing him in the head.

Razzano is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
swordassaultattackparkingManvilleSomerset CountyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 1
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News