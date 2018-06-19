A fight over a parking spot in New Jersey turned violent when a man had one of his fingers cut off by a sword.Prosecutors in Somerset County say 35-year-old Jared Razzano is the man who swung the sword that cut off the finger of an unidentified 40-year-old man during an altercation last week in Manville.The incident began at approximately 10:30 p.m. on June 13 in the area of Knopf Street and North 9th Avenue when Razzano began arguing with the victim over a parking space.The victim then allegedly confronted Razzano with a four-foot contractor's level and struck him with it, which authorities say prompted Razzano to grab a sword from his car and slash the victim several times, cutting off one of his fingers and slashing him in the head.Razzano is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.----------