Renting in New York City: What will $2,200 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in New York City if you've got a budget of $2,200/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
493 Amsterdam Ave., #3C (Upper West Side)
Listed at $2,200/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 493 Amsterdam Ave.
The apartment features hardwood floors, a stove, wooden cabinetry, a fireplace and exposed brick. Both cats and dogs are permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
(See the complete listing here.)
213 Sixth Ave. (SoHo)
Next, there's this studio situated at 213 Sixth Ave. It's also listed for $2,200/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a stove and a small breakfast nook. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
500 W. 148th St., #3B (Hamilton Heights)
Then there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 500 W. 148th St. It's listed for $2,200/month.
The building boasts on-site laundry and an elevator. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a stove and generous closet space. Pets are not permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is relatively bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
333 E. 95th St., #2D (Yorkville)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's located at 333 E. 95th St. It's listed for $2,200/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a stove and ample natural light. The building boasts on-site laundry and an elevator. Pets are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
257 W. 116th St., #2B (Harlem)
Located at 257 W. 116th St. here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,200/month.
The unit features hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and ample closet space. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is allowed here.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)