FOOD & DRINK

New pub Fulton Hall now open in Fort Greene

Photo: Emmett S./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new pub has debuted at the Gotham Market at the Ashland. Called Fulton Hall, the new addition is located at 250 Ashland Place in Fort Greene.

It serves up beer, cocktails and food in a casual sports bar atmosphere. Some of the pub's dishes include the arancini with nduja and provolone, the Impossible Veggie Burger topped with cheddar, American cheese, pickles, special sauce and onion, Buffalo wings and the Cacio Pepe Mac and Cheese (rigatoni with Parmesan, black pepper and breadcrumbs).

Fulton Hall has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of 14 reviews on Yelp.

Emmett S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 8, said, "This is probably my favorite sports bar in NYC. Just opened up. Good for big games as well as hanging out. The Impossible Burger heads up an awesome selection of vegetarian options to go with great burgers and wings. The sports memorabilia is second to none."

And Travis W. said, "This is my favorite new place in the neighborhood. Great spot for a game, after-work drinks or a fun date. Excellent, attentive service and a friendly staff. Plus some healthy options!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Fulton Hall is open from 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Krispy Kreme to buy Insomnia Cookies
Taiyaki NYC brings its fish-shaped cones to Williamsburg
City Beer now pouring in Murray Hill
3 new places to savor falafel in New York City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 1
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News