NYC PRIDE MARCH

Pride Week: Glam Lab gets a rainbow makeup tutorial for Pride March

EMBED </>More Videos

 (1 of 5)

Pride Week: Glam Lab gets a rainbow makeup tutorial for Pride March

Desmond Napoles, a 10-year-old drag kid, gives Glam Lab a special, rainbow makeover just in time for Pride March.

Johanna Trupp and Emily Sowa
MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --
Ahead of the 49th Pride March in New York City, I sat down with Desmond of DesmondisAmazing.

Desmond is a 10-year-old award-winning LGBTQ activist, drag artist, model, fashion icon, and vouger in New York City.

Desmond has more than 65,000 followers on Instagram and posts about his experiences and performances.

As a toddler, Desmond enjoyed playing dress up by taking bed sheets, towels, bubble wrap and his mother's T-shirts to make his own outfits, dresses and "wigs."

From early on, Desmond said that he is a boy who enjoys dressing up as a girl.

In 2015, Desmond was the star of NYC Pride March when he danced his way into everyone's hearts in his choice of a rainbow tutu and sparkly gold beret. Overnight, he became an internet sensation and was well-known by millions worldwide.

Desmond came to our studios to show us how to do some simple, but fun Pride March makeup! Layering colors and glitter, he says "be yourself always."

To hear more of Desmond's story, watch below.
EMBED More News Videos

Desmond Napoles is an amazing 10-year-old award-winning LGBTQ activist, drag artist, model, fashion icon and vouger in New York City.


Don't miss Desmond marching in the 2018 New York City Pride March on ABC7 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on June 24, 2018.

Watch Glam Lab each week for more beauty tips, tricks and trends!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentnyc pride marchglam labnyc pride paradepride paradegaygay rightscommunitylgbtlgbtqNew York CityManhattanNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NYC PRIDE MARCH
10-year-old drag kid's mom: 'Love your child unconditionally'
She said yes! FDNY EMT, paramedic get engaged at Pride March
Thousands take part in 49th annual NYC Pride March
2018 New York City Pride Week
NYC Pride March: Road closures and security information
More nyc pride march
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'The Sandlot' to return to theaters this weekend
Sandy Kenyon reviews 'The Equalizer 2'
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: 'Tribes on the Edge'
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: 'Tribes on the Edge'
Sandy Kenyon reviews 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 1
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News