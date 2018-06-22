FOOD & DRINK

New Indian eatery Namaste offers daily lunch buffet on the Upper East Side

Photo: Namaste/Yelp

By Hoodline
If you've got Indian cuisine on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Located at 1448 First Ave. on the Upper East Side, the fresh addition is called Namaste.

In addition to its regular menu featuring clay-oven specialties, biryanis, curries and more, Namaste offers a daily lunch buffet from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Dishes include chicken tikka masala and saag paneer, kerala pepper shrimp sauteed in black pepper with lemon juice and served in gravy, and coconut salmon cooked in fresh coconut milk with mustard seeds.

With a four-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Namaste has received a warm welcome to the neighborhood.

Pooja V., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 12, said, "The food was authentic, well flavored, lunch buffet had variety of dishes and good meat portions. Fresh naan topped it off. Place is neat, clean and well spaced given it is a small restaurant."

And Prasath S. said, "I was thoroughly impressed by the selection and the freshness of the offering on today's (Sunday) lunch buffet. There was goat curry, chicken tikka masala, tandoori chicken and tempered potatoes. Everything was tasty and well seasoned."

Head on over to check it out: Namaste is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Krispy Kreme to buy Insomnia Cookies
Taiyaki NYC brings its fish-shaped cones to Williamsburg
City Beer now pouring in Murray Hill
3 new places to savor falafel in New York City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 1
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News