From a Phillies fan getting injured by Phanatic's flying hot dog to a man with gun tattooed on his forehead, these are the strangest, oddest, most bizarre stories to cross the news wires this week.Kathy McVay was at the Phillies-Cardinals game at Citizens Bank Park Monday night, seated behind home plate when the Phanatic rolled out onto the field with his hot dog launcher -- and one headed straight for her head.A man with a gun tattooed on his forehead has been charged with -- wait for it --- illegally possessing a firearm.Discovered roaming the streets last week, the 29-pound Himalayan mix nicknamed "Chubbs" garnered interest far and wide -- well, mostly wide -- after the Pasadena Humane Society put him up for adoption.After four years as the top elected official of a small town in Minnesota, a four-legged mayor has decided he's getting a bit long in the tooth and is not seeking re-election.A fight over a parking spot in New Jersey turned violent when a man had one of his fingers cut off by a sword.----------