Morning buzz: 5 new spots to score coffee in New York City

Photo: Demi Monde/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a new coffee spot for your early morning caffeine fix? These new places have you covered, from specialty coffee drinks to full breakfast selections. Check one out the next time you're on the hunt for a cup of coffee.

Demi Monde


257 Varet St., Bushwick South
Photo: Mel Z./Yelp

Demi Monde is a cafe that offers breakfast, coffee, tea, smoothies, wine and more.

In the morning, you can stop in for a coffee beverage, including espressos, lattes, cappuccinos, macchiatos and more. (See the full coffee menu here.) It also has vegetarian food options, including fruit bowls, toasts, salads and pastries.

In the evening, it offers a wine list, local craft beers and a small vegetarian menu.

Demi Monde has one five-star Yelp review.

Yelper Mel Z., who reviewed it on June 9, wrote, "I live in the neighborhood and have been a regular since opening. I love enjoying a casual breakfast in the morning -- a chocolate croissant or a smoothie bowl, or sometimes both! You can tell they place a lot of emphasis on high quality ingredients."

Demi Monde is open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.

RISE Brewing Co.


2 Great Jones St., NoHo
Photo: RISE Coffee/Yelp

RISE Brewing Co. is a spot to score cold-brew coffee, located inside the Phluid Project store. This is its second cafe, with another outpost on the Lower East Side.

It makes batches of its special nitro cold-brew coffee, including original black, lemonade and blood orange flavors. According to its site, the coffee is infused with nitrogen. The end result is like a "stout beer meets iced coffee with a frothy head."

Further, according to the Greenwich Sentinel, the "organic brew is 80 percent less acidic than an average cup of hot coffee and carries an extra boost of caffeine."

RISE Brewing Co. is off to a positive start with five stars out of two reviews on Yelp.

Rachel R., who reviewed the coffee shop on May 19, noted, "Been a fan of RISE for almost a year now since I first went to their pop-up on the Lower East Side and tried their nitro cold brew on draft."

Yelper Grant G. wrote, "This coffee has actually changed my life! I switched jobs in December and my new office doesn't have it on tap (thinking about going back just for the free RISE!). ... Coffee is incredible, the people are awesome and the Phluid space is really inspiring."

RISE Brewing Co. is open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and noon-6 p.m. on Sunday.

Bookery


462 36th St., Sunset Park
Photo: Bookery/Yelp

Head to Brooklyn for Bookery, a bakery offering coffee, tea, sandwiches and more.

For coffee, you can expect to find espressos, lattes, cappuccinos, Americanos, iced coffee, mochas and more. Other beverages include hot chocolate, a variety of teas and smoothies.

Bookery currently holds four stars out of 15 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Kamilla G., who reviewed the business on May 31, wrote, "This is my new favorite coffee shop in the area. ... The coffee quality is outstanding, especially for the price point. They use organic milk and organic coffee beans, which is extremely important for a health-conscious person like me."

Yelper Fei G. wrote, "What a gem! This lovely place serves high quality coffee and tea, as well as delicious pastries. Their coffee is rich and smooth, and their waffle and scones are so buttery and yummy. The interior is super chic and beautiful."

Bookery is open from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.

Starbucks


774 Broadway, Bushwick South
Photo: Christy S./Yelp

Starbucks, the ubiquitous chain where you can score coffee, pastries, sandwiches and more, opened its first location in Bed-Stuy this spring.

Your coffee choices at Starbucks include iced coffee, nitro cold brew, hot coffees, lattes, cappuccinos, macchiatos and more. (See the full coffee menu here and the full espresso menu here.)

The Bushwick Daily reports the new 2,500-square-foot location "is looking into having pop-ups in the store as a way to support local, small businesses and give them visibility."

Starbucks currently holds 4.5 stars out of six reviews on Yelp, indicating a warm welcome from the neighborhood.

Yelper Christy S., who was the first to review it on March 20, wrote, "Of the many Starbucks I've been to in NYC, my experience at this one was possibly the nicest. ... The staff were very polite and quick. There was no wait for ordering and my sandwich and drink were both ready surprisingly fast."

Kristia B. noted, "After hearing all the buzz about Bed-Stuy's first Starbucks, I had to see it for myself. It definitely did not disappoint. It's huge, friendly staff, with beautiful artwork that reiterates their mission and commitment to community. While most brands talk, Starbucks takes action."

Starbucks is open from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays, 6:30 a.m.-8 p.m. on Saturday, and 6:30 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.

The Granddaddy


290 Grand St., Chinatown
Photo: The Granddaddy/Yelp

Over in Chinatown, The Granddaddy is serving up coffee, tea, snacks and more.

Menu items include regular coffees, cappaccinos, lattes, espressos, cortados, Americanos, mochas and more. It also has a few snacks, like bread with olive oil, bread and ricotta, a mozzarella plate and an olive plate.

With a 4.5-star rating out of 29 reviews on Yelp, The Granddaddy has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Helen Z., who reviewed the new coffee shop on May 20, wrote, "There's a lot of room to grab a coffee and chat with friends. I ordered a Japanese iced coffee and the black sesame latte. I would highly recommend the black sesame latte because it's something that I rarely see on coffee menus. The barista was extremely friendly and helped us in talking through the differences between the coffees."

Yelper Loretta C. wrote, "On the corner of this busy and bustling intersection in Chinatown is this calm and cool oasis, with excellent lighting and just the right amount of white noise to allow for a productive afternoon. This can definitely become a regular spot for doing work."

The Granddaddy is open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday, 8 a.m.-9 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.
