What will $2,300 rent you in New York City, right now?

307 W. 29th St. | Photos: Zumper

Curious just how far your dollar goes in New York City?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in New York City if you've got $2,300/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

396 Fifth Ave. (Park Slope-Gowanus)




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 396 Fifth Ave. that's going for $2,300/month.

The unit features hardwood floors, a stove, wooden cabinetry and closet space. Hairball alert: cats are allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

7 W. 87th St., #755 (Upper West Side)




Next, check out this studio apartment that's located at 7 W. 87th St. It's also listed for $2,300/month.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and generous storage space. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

307 W. 29th St. (Chelsea)




Listed at $2,300/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 307 W. 29th St.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a loft area, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and exposed brick. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

330 E. 74th St. (Upper East Side)



Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 330 E. 74th St. It's listed for $2,300/month.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a stove, closet space and ample natural light. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

304 E. 90th St. (Upper East Side)




Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 304 E. 90th St It's listed for $2,300/month.

The unit features hardwood floors, ample natural light, closet space and a corner kitchen. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
