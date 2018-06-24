4 diverse screenings for film buffs in New York City this weekend

'Black Panther' at The Wyckoff House Museum

Looking to kick back and enjoy a fresh film this weekend?When it comes to screenings, there's plenty to get you off the couch. From a family-oriented "Black Panther" viewing party to documentaries showcasing diverse voices and experiences in America, read on for the week's top film events to add to you calendar.---Tonight: All are invited to a free screening of "Black Panther" at The Wyckoff House Museum. Bring a blanket, chair and snacks, and come early to enjoy family-friendly activities before the show.Thursday, June 21, 8-10 p.m.The Wyckoff House Museum, 5816 Clarendon RoadFreeJoin Brooklyn-based nonprofit Rooftop Films for an all-ages screening of "The Gospel of Eureka." The documentary explores how gospel drag shows and passion plays staged in the small, largely evangelical Christian, town of Eureka Springs are helping to dismantle stereotypes.Come early for live music and a Q&A session with the directors, then stay late for a boozy after party at DCTV.Friday, June 22, 7:30 p.m.- Saturday, June 23, 12 a.m.Screening at New Design High School, 350 Grand St.; after party at DCTV, 87 Lafayette St.$16Catch 15 thought-provoking short films at the 2018 Masters in Directing Film Festival this Saturday.The festival will feature films produced by the 2018 graduating class from MPS Directing, presented throughout two two-hour sessions. Expect to watch a wide range of mini storylines play out -- from the revelation of secrets and lies in a marriage, to a horror writer being haunted as he finishes his latest novel, to a breastfeeding mother challenging patriarchy in the workplace, and beyond.Saturday, June 23, 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m.SVA Theatre, 333 W. 23rd St.FreeRooftop Films is also bringing a screening featuring local voices to the Sunset Park community. The event, Saturday night, will feature "En el Septimo Dia," which follows a group of undocumented immigrants living in the Sunset Park neighborhood over the course of seven days. Viewers will meet bicycle delivery guys, construction workers, cotton candy vendors and others as they work long days and make the most of their free time.Saturday, June 23, 8 p.m.- Sunday, June 24, 1 a.m.Brooklyn Army Terminal, 140 58th St.Free