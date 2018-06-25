The 5 best Indian restaurants in New York City

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Indian restaurants around New York City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture for tikka masala, pani puri, paratha tacos and more.
1. Bengal Tiger Indian Food
Photo: Liana L./Yelp
Topping the list is Bengal Tiger Indian Food. Located at 58 W. 56th St. in Midtown, it's the most popular Indian restaurant in New York City, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,199 reviews on Yelp.
Not far from The Museum of Modern Art, New York City Center, Times Square, theaters, hotels and shopping -- Bengal Tiger's bill of fare includes classic Indian dishes like baigan bhartha, with roasted and mashed eggplant, baby green peas, onions and tomatoes; chicken or vegetarian tikka masala; saag, sauteed spinach with ginger and garlic; and tandoori chicken tikka.
2. The MasalaWala
Photo: Patricia C./Yelp
Next up is the Lower East Side's The MasalaWala, situated at 179 Essex St. With 4.5 stars out of 1,170 reviews on Yelp, the Indian and Pakistani spot has proven to be a local favorite.
Get ready for vegetable samosas with spiced potatoes and peas; pani puri with semolina puffs, potatoes, chickpeas and tamarind; spiced lamb chapli rolls with chiles, ginger and garlic; saffron chicken tikka; and lamb chapli kebabs.
3. Seva Indian Cuisine
Photo: Rashmi j./Yelp
Astoria's Seva Indian Cuisine, located at 3007 34th St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Indian spot 4.5 stars out of 1,033 reviews.
This restaurant offers a selection of vegetarian dishes like chana saag with spinach chickpeas, ginger and cardamom; molai kofta, made with vegetable croquettes, yogurt, coconut and fresh cream; and navrattan korma, made with mixed vegetables, almond and cashew sauce, and coconut. Non-vegetarian entrees include fennel chicken curry, tandoori chicken tikka, green chile chicken, parsi shrimp curry and lamb saag.
4. Mughlai Grill
Photo: ruwan j./Yelp
Over on the Lower East Side, check out Mughlai Grill, which has earned five stars out of 157 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Indian spot at 6 Clinton St.
"Amazing quality Indian food," wrote Yelper Kevin L. "I ordered a serving of lamb vindaloo and two servings of naan for delivery. Not only was there no delivery charge, but it was quick and piping hot, and the portions were generous for the price. The food was fragrant and the traditional spices and flavors were all present."
5. goa taco
Photo: lori l./Yelp
Finally, there's goa taco, a Lower East Side favorite with 4.5 stars out of 453 reviews. Stop by 79 Delancey St. to hit up the Indian fusion spot, which offers fast food and tacos, next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.
The eatery has replaced the taco shell with paratha, an Indian flatbread, that goa taco calls "the buttery, flaky love child of the tortilla and croissant." With alternate outposts in Santa Barbara and Los Angeles, California, this establishment specializes in paratha tacos filled with items like pork belly, paneer cheese, lamb, beef mojo, chicken and chorizo.