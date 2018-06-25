FOOD & DRINK

Mexican restaurant Oxomoco opens its doors in Greenpoint

By Hoodline
A new Mexican restaurant has made its debut in the neighborhood. The newcomer to Greenpoint, called Oxomoco, is located at 128 Greenpoint Ave.

Located in the site of an old plumbing store and courtesy of the chef behind Speedy Romeo -- this new joint features a front patio, full bar and an airy, sun-drenched dining area.

On the menu, look for snacks like Tajin Manteca popcorn, smoked mango and ramp escabeche; appetizers such as marinated tuna and shrimp ceviche tostadas; and dinner entrees like grilled asparagus or pork cheek carnitas tacos, grilled black bass with fingerling potatoes and pollo a las brazas with local honey, salsa pasilla, cilantro, sour onions and crispy red rice.

Oxomoco has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a four-star rating out of 18 reviews on Yelp.

"Similar to Speedy Romeo, everything here has an element of grilling to it," Yelper Mike C. said. "Everything we tried was excellent, especially the pork cheek carnitas tacos topped with chicharrones."

Yelper Nataly N. wrote, "It was a very smooth experience for a new restaurant (or otherwise), strong in all the important aspects, not just with the food, but also aesthetically. I love the contrast between the minimalist interior design, the colorful and flavorful food, and the ample natural lighting that ties them together."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Oxomoco is open from 5:30-10:30 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. It is closed Monday.
