FOOD & DRINK

Get ice cream, bubble tea and more at new Snow & Cream in Bensonhurst

Photo: Snow & Cream/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score ice cream, poke, and bubble tea has debuted in the neighborhood. The new arrival to Bensonhurst, called Snow & Cream, is located at 2037 86th St.

Located in the same storefront as PokeBowl Station, this shop offers house-special flavors like Moroccan mint, jasmine and Early Grey lavender; and bubble tea flavors like bubble milk, honey green, pudding milk, taro bubble and Thai iced tea. Bubble waffles and rolled ice cream are also available.

With a four-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

"Get their shaved ice cream!" wrote Yelper Kevin Z. "I got the Mr. Green tea and it was delicious! It comes with matcha shaved ice, strawberries, mochi, red bean and condensed milk! Everything really comes together really well!"

Yelper Flora L. added, "This is literally one of my favorite places to go. You can get dinner and dessert here. It's an all-in-one package deal."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself. Snow & Cream is open from 11:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 11:30 a.m.-12:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Krispy Kreme to buy Insomnia Cookies
Taiyaki NYC brings its fish-shaped cones to Williamsburg
City Beer now pouring in Murray Hill
3 new places to savor falafel in New York City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 1
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News