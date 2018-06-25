POLITICS

Nation's 41st and 42nd presidents share a moment in Maine

Bill Clinton jokes with George H.W. Bush as Bush shows off a pair of "Bill Clinton socks," while Clinton visits Bush in Maine. (Evan F. Sisley/Office of George Bush via AP)

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine --
Two former presidents gathering in Kennebunkport, Maine, weren't father and son. They were Republican and Democrat, and former competitors.

Former Democratic President Bill Clinton visited Monday with former Republican President George H.W. Bush at his home on the coast.

A photo posted on Twitter shows the nation's 41st and 42nd presidents sharing a moment as Bush shows off a pair of "Bill Clinton socks."

Clinton ended Bush's plans for re-election in 1992 but both Bush, and his son, former President George W. Bush, are now friends with Clinton.

The elder Bush enjoys wearing colorful socks and wore socks with books on them to honor his late wife's commitment to literacy at her funeral. Barbara and George Bush were married for 73 years before her death on April 17 in Texas.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsbill clintongeorge h.w. bushpolitics
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Trump takes aim at Cohen over secret recording about ex-Playboy model
NYC school zone speeding cameras set to expire
Cohen recorded Trump's talk of paying ex-Playboy model, sources say
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
More Politics
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 1
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News