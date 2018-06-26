FOOD & DRINK

High Line Hotel garden unveils its latest cocktail bar: The Golden Hour pop-up

Photo: Ruggy J./Yelp

By Hoodline
The Golden Hour is a new pop-up cocktail bar at the boutique High Line Hotel. Located at 180 10th Ave. in Chelsea, it's from the same team as the James Beard award-winning Maison Premiere and Sauvage in Brooklyn.

The garden patio setting and striped umbrellas set the mood for tropical drinks like the Blue Kapalua (rum, Curacao, Uccelli liqueur) and the Toucan Do It (tequila, mango, cinnamon). The food menu leans toward seafood, with oysters sourced from across the Atlantic and Pacific coasts, along with ceviche, shrimp cocktail and a lobster roll. Catch it this summer before it's gone.

With a four-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, the new cocktail bar is getting solid feedback from clientele.

Yelper Franny A. added, "The super sumptuous front of the High Line Hotel beckons. My server knew his wines and everything on the menu is summer driven including the wines and seafood. Sadly there's no bar seating, merely tables up against a ledge."

And Patrick B. said, "Very nice setting and the drinks are solid. I got the frozen Negroni, which was very good. I'm docking stars for a very average burger."

Interested? Stop by to check it out. The Golden Hour is open from noon-10 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and noon-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
FOOD & DRINK
