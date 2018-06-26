What does $2,700 rent you in New York City?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in New York City if you're on a budget of $2,700/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
27-12 Queens Plaza S., #2018 (Hunters Point-Sunnyside-West Maspeth)
Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 27-12 Queens Plaza S., #2018. It's listed for $2,700/month.
The building has on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, secured entry, on-site management and a business center. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a balcony and floor-to-ceiling windows. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
23-09 Astoria Blvd., #5fl (Astoria)
Next, check out this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 23-09 Astoria Blvd., #5fl. It's also listed for $2,700/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances and a balcony. The building has on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a roof deck, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. Canine companions are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
42nd Road and Crescent Street (Hunters Point-Sunnyside-West Maspeth)
Located at 42nd Road and Crescent Street, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,700/month.
The apartment features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a balcony, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar and ample natural light. Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, secured entry, on-site management and a door person. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
515 Ninth Ave. (Hell's Kitchen)
Next, there's this studio located at 515 Ninth Ave. It's listed for $2,700/month.
The building offers on-site laundry, a roof deck and an elevator. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and stainless steel appliances. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
320 E. 73rd St. (Upper East Side)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 320 E. 73rd St. that's going for $2,700/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a small breakfast bar and ample natural light. Animals are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
