REAL ESTATE

What does $2,700 rent you in New York City?

42nd Road and Crescent Street. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in New York City?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in New York City if you're on a budget of $2,700/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

27-12 Queens Plaza S., #2018 (Hunters Point-Sunnyside-West Maspeth)




Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 27-12 Queens Plaza S., #2018. It's listed for $2,700/month.

The building has on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, secured entry, on-site management and a business center. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a balcony and floor-to-ceiling windows. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

23-09 Astoria Blvd., #5fl (Astoria)




Next, check out this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 23-09 Astoria Blvd., #5fl. It's also listed for $2,700/month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances and a balcony. The building has on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a roof deck, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. Canine companions are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

42nd Road and Crescent Street (Hunters Point-Sunnyside-West Maspeth)




Located at 42nd Road and Crescent Street, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,700/month.

The apartment features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a balcony, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar and ample natural light. Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, secured entry, on-site management and a door person. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

515 Ninth Ave. (Hell's Kitchen)



Next, there's this studio located at 515 Ninth Ave. It's listed for $2,700/month.

The building offers on-site laundry, a roof deck and an elevator. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and stainless steel appliances. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

320 E. 73rd St. (Upper East Side)




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 320 E. 73rd St. that's going for $2,700/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a small breakfast bar and ample natural light. Animals are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the full listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Flatbush?
Renting in Astoria: What will $2,700 get you?
Renting in New York City: What will $2,300 get you?
Explore today's cheapest rentals in the Lower East Side, New York City
Kushner's family firm accused of pushing out tenants
More Real Estate
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 1
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News