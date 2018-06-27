REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in Jamaica, right now?

155-1 90th Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Jamaica are hovering around $1,650, compared to a $2,800 one-bedroom median for New York City as a whole.

But how does the low-end pricing on a Jamaica rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has excellent transit.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

155-1 90th Ave.




Here's this unit with one bedroom and one bathroom at 155-1 90th Ave., #4, listed at $1,575/month.

The building offers on-site laundry and an elevator. In the light unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, air conditioning, granite countertops, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the listing here.)

88-18 150th St.




And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 88-18 150th St., #D5, which is going for $1,595/month.

Building amenities include garage parking, a fitness center, on-site laundry and on-site management. In the bright unit, expect a newly-renovated kitchen, a lot of closet space, hardwood flooring, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. No pets are allowed at this location.

(Check out the listing here.)

88-40 144th St.




Listed at $1,600/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 88-40 144th St.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and ample natural light. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
