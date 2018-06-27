What's the cheapest rental available in Jamaica, right now?

But how does the low-end pricing on a Jamaica rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has excellent transit.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
155-1 90th Ave.
Here's this unit with one bedroom and one bathroom at 155-1 90th Ave., #4, listed at $1,575/month.
The building offers on-site laundry and an elevator. In the light unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, air conditioning, granite countertops, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
88-18 150th St.
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 88-18 150th St., #D5, which is going for $1,595/month.
Building amenities include garage parking, a fitness center, on-site laundry and on-site management. In the bright unit, expect a newly-renovated kitchen, a lot of closet space, hardwood flooring, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. No pets are allowed at this location.
88-40 144th St.
Listed at $1,600/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 88-40 144th St.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and ample natural light. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
