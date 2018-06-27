New Jersey mother charged in overdose death of 2-year-old son

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, New Jersey --
Police have arrested a New Jersey mother in connection with the overdose death of her 2-year-old son.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office says 34-year-old Lynn Bergacs was arrested Tuesday and charged with reckless manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say the woman's son was found unresponsive at their South Brunswick home May 15. Officers were unable to revive him, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation later revealed the boy consumed a combination of water and methadone, and he died from a methadone overdose.

The woman is being held pending her initial court appearance.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
overdosechild deathopioidschild endangermentSouth BrunswickNew JerseyMiddlesex
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 1
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News